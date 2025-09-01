Ethereum price prediction: ETH could hit $5,000 by October, but traders target Remittix for higher ROI

Ethereum is pressing toward the $5,000 mark, and money is warming back up to risk. Some traders are sticking with majors, but others are reaching for names that can move faster.

That is why Remittix (RTX) keeps showing up next to ethereum on watchlists.

Ethereum: $5k in sight, but watch the clock

Priced at about $4,250–$4,300 today, with deep 24-hour volume and top-tier liquidity. That setup lets bigger tickets get filled without much slippage and keeps ETH at the center of most portfolios.

Source: CMC Community

Analysts say the ethereum price prediction into October looks constructive if buyers keep control. A widely shared breakdown notes ETH reclaimed the $4,200 zone and could challenge $5,000 next.

The same analysis also warns that a late-Q3 to October window can bring euphoria and fast reversals, so traders should plan entries and exits with care. In short: the path to $5k exists, but risk can rise into the move.

Remittix: small ticket, bigger upside math

Remittix is built for paychecks, not just price charts. You send crypto; the other person receives money in a bank account with low fees. That simple flow is why some desks see RTX as the higher-ROI sleeve while ETH does the heavy lifting.

The basics are set: BitMart confirmed the first centralized exchange listing, the official site shows the next CEX reveal at $22M raised, and the wallet beta is scheduled for September 15, 2025 with Ethereum + Solana support. For context, RTX is $0.0969 today with about 614M tokens already bought per the live counter.

Why RTX is drawing accumulation now

Utility first: crypto-to-bank payouts built for freelancers, remote teams, and small businesses in many countries.

Real venue: the BitMart listing gives a ready place for price discovery and broader access.

Clear pipeline: the site banner prints “Next CEX reveal at $22M,” so progress is easy to track.

Multi-chain rails: ETH + SOL support in beta helps keep transfers fast and fees low.

How traders are sizing the pair

One camp rides the move toward $5,000 on ETH and scales risk as momentum confirms. Another peels a slice into RTX for potential multiple-of-ETH returns if listings expand and the wallet ships on schedule.

Both views can live together: ETH for depth and trend; RTX for a smaller, asymmetric bet tied to real-world payments and visible milestones. If October brings the breakout many expect, that blend lets you participate in the major move while keeping optionality on a name with bigger upside math.

