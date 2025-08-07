Ethereum price prediction: The 3 best ETH cryptos to buy now for 30-50x gains this alt season

Ethereum price prediction: The 3 best ETH cryptos to buy now for 30-50x gains this alt season

+ ↺ − 16 px

With Ethereum's price hovering around $3,652, there is growing interest in projects like Aave (AAVE), Uniswap (UNI), and Ethena (ENA). But despite the challenges ETH is facing, Remittix (RTX) is also gaining attention as an exciting alternative with real-world utility in the PayFi sector.

Ethereum’s Recent Struggles

Ethereum price has recently pulled back after its strong climb earlier this year. ETH is currently facing significant selling pressure, currently trading around $3,652. According to Ethereum price prediction data, it could continue to face resistance near the $3,859 mark. Analysts are keeping a close eye on this level, as breaking above it could signal a surge above $4,000.

source: @JA_Maartun on X

On the other hand, if Ethereum price continues to face selling pressure, it could dip toward key support levels at $3,524 or even lower to $3,067.

Aave’s Strong DeFi Position and Price Forecast

Aave (AAVE) has been gaining attention in the DeFi space. AAVE is expected to benefit from sustained borrowing activities, which could drive further adoption and price increases. Analysts are predicting short-term recoveries for AAVE, with a resistance level at $325.

source: @CW8900 on X

In addition to strong DeFi activity, Aave has executed a DAO-approved buyback plan, repurchasing $15.7 million in AAVE tokens. This repurchase is expected to boost Aave’s financial standing and fuel future growth.

Uniswap: DEX Growth with Uniswap V4

Currently priced around $9.65, Uniswap has reached a key milestone with Uniswap v4, which has surpassed $1 billion in total value locked (TVL). This major upgrade positions Uniswap as a leader in the decentralized exchange (DEX) space, and UNI is poised for further growth.

source: TradingView

The next critical support zone for Uniswap is $9.35, and if it holds above that, analysts expect potential upside toward higher resistance levels.

Ethena’s Growth in the Stablecoin Space

Ethena (ENA) has seen impressive growth with its synthetic dollar stablecoin USDe, which recently reached a market cap of $9.3 billion. Ethena news has highlighted that USDe is gaining traction, with a significant increase in its supply. On August 5, Ethena (ENA) unlocked 171.8 million tokens worth approximately $100 million, adding to its already strong presence in the market.

source: TradingView

Despite a slight decrease in derivatives volume, Ethena’s market activity remains high, and ENA is expected to continue benefiting from the stablecoin boom.

Remittix (RTX): The Next Big Altcoin of 2025

Remittix (RTX) has raised over $18.2 million, with more than 582 million tokens sold at $0.0895 each. Unlike other projects, Remittix focuses on PayFi solutions that enable users to send crypto directly to bank accounts across the globe. It’s an innovative use case in a growing market for fast, low-cost, and borderless crypto payments.

Here are some reasons why Remittix is getting attention:

Crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries

Low-cost cross-border transactions with real payment features

Upcoming wallet beta launch with new features in Q3

Active $250K giveaway and 20% referral rewards

Which Altcoin Will Lead the Charge?

As Ethereum price struggles, Aave, Uniswap, and Ethena are emerging as top contenders. However, Remittix offers something unique: a PayFi solution with real-world use cases. For investors seeking the best crypto to buy now, Remittix (RTX) stands out as an exciting opportunity for explosive growth in the coming months.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az