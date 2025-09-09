Ethereum price prediction: Why Remittix is tipped in September as the best crypto to buy today

Ethereum price prediction is once again heating up as analysts point to a looming supply shock that could fuel major gains.

While ETH inches toward a potential breakout, a new contender is gaining rapid traction. Remittix (RTX), a PayFi token bridging crypto and bank transfers, is emerging as a top pick among traders searching for the best crypto to buy today.

Ethereum price prediction hints at imminent supply shock

Ethereum price prediction remains on the table as ETH continues to consolidate between the $4,200 and $4,500 levels. Despite Ethereum being 13% lower than its recent all-time high of $4,956, there are signs of strength being shown by Ethereum. The sharp drop in the Ethereum Exchange Supply Ratio (ESR) suggests that there are fewer coins available for sale, which typically precedes major higher moves.

Data from CryptoQuant indicates that ETH’s ESR on Binance fell from 0.041 to 0.037 in just two weeks. Historically, such shifts have triggered bullish rallies, especially when prices remain stable. Analysts say this reflects rising investor confidence, with holders opting for self-custody over exchange storage.

Ethereum price prediction now hinges on multiple bullish indicators. Exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows remain strong, while leverage across futures markets has declined, reducing the risk of liquidations. In addition, whale activity has softened, indicating that long-term investors are holding, not selling.

Remittix stands out amid Ethereum price prediction buzz

While Ethereum price prediction continues to dominate headlines, many traders are turning to alternative tokens with higher upside. Remittix has emerged as a top contender for September, especially among those looking for tokens under $1 with real-world application and centralized exchange momentum.

Remittix has raised over $24,2 million, sold more than 649 million tokens and is currently priced at $0.1050. Its rising adoption stems from the PayFi utility it brings to the market, bridging crypto-to-bank transfers across 30+ countries with over 40 supported digital assets. Here are some important milestones Remittix has achieved:

The Remittix wallet beta is scheduled to launch this September, supporting 40+ cryptos and live FX conversion.

The project is already listed on BitMart and LBANK, with a third listing reportedly in progress.

It features a Pay API for merchants, freelancers and gig workers to receive crypto and settle to fiat easily.

Remittix raised over $24,2 million in under 4 months, showing serious investor interest before TGE.

Its deflationary model and mobile-first design are built to attract mass-market adoption.

Conclusion: Best crypto to buy today?

Ethereum price prediction supports a broader bullish narrative in crypto, but Remittix may offer the asymmetric upside that today’s traders crave. With over $24,2 million raised, two CEX listings secured and a product rollout imminent, it is increasingly viewed as the best crypto to buy today for those aiming to multiply their portfolio before year-end. As the utility race heats up, Remittix appears to be winning early.

