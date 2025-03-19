EU accuses Alphabet of rule violations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union accused Google's parent company, Alphabet, of violating the bloc's rules regarding Google Search and Google Play, according to a statement from the European Commission on Wednesday.

As part of its investigation into Alphabet, the Commission sent its preliminary findings that the company's two services do not comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), News.Az reports citing foreign media.

He noted that some features and functionalities of Google Search treated Alphabet's services more favorably than its competitors, while not ensuring transparent, fair and non-discriminatory treatment of third-party services, as required by EU rules, it reports.

Furthermore, the preliminary opinion said that Google Play does not comply with the rules because it prevents app developers from freely directing consumers to other channels for better offers that are sent to Alphabet.

The statement noted that if the Commission's preliminary views are confirmed, a decision of non-compliance may be made.

The EU Commission launched an investigation last March into Alphabet's compliance with EU rules on referrals on Google Play and preferences in Google Search.

In case of violations of EU digital rules, a fine of up to 10% of the company's total turnover can be imposed, AA reports.

The EU had previously fined Google more than 8 billion euros ($8.7 billion).

News.Az