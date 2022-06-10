EU allocates another $220 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The European Union has announced the allocation of another €205 million ($220 million) in humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, News.Az reports.

The new addition brings the bloc’s total humanitarian aid contribution to over €700 million.

“In this moment of crisis, our duty is to stand by the most vulnerable,” said EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic. “With this funding our humanitarian partners are providing food, water, healthcare, shelter, protection and cash assistance.”

Over 14 million people had to flee their homes in Ukraine since the beginning of the war in February, of which almost 7 million people have crossed the border to neighboring countries.

According to the UN, up to 15.7 million people require humanitarian assistance in the country.

News.Az