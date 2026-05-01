Istanbul overtakes London and Paris as Europe’s busiest airport

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Istanbul Airport has become Europe’s busiest airport, recording an average of 1,395 daily flights during the April 20–26 period.

The figures place Istanbul at the top of Europe’s aviation traffic rankings for the week, highlighting its growing role as a major international hub connecting Europe, Asia, and beyond, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

It was closely followed by Amsterdam Airport Schiphol with 1,390 daily flights, while Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport recorded 1,340 flights per day. London Heathrow Airport handled 1,296 daily flights, and Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport followed with 1,264.

The ranking reflects strong travel demand across Europe and underscores Istanbul Airport’s continued expansion as one of the region’s key aviation centers.

News.Az