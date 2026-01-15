EU allocates over $356M for AI and digital tech

On Thursday, the European Commission announced two new funding calls totaling €307.3 million ($356 million) to enhance Europe's digital innovation and competitiveness.

Of the total, €221.8 million will support projects developing trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI) services, innovative data solutions, and the EU's strategic digital autonomy, according to a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The funding will target AI development, robotics, quantum technologies, photonics, and virtual worlds.

More than €40 million is earmarked for the "Open Internet Stack Initiative," which seeks to advance both end-user applications and core stack technologies to strengthen European digital sovereignty.

A second call, with a budget of €85.5 million, will focus on open strategic autonomy in digital and emerging technologies and raw materials.

Priority areas include next-generation AI agents, robotics for industrial and service sectors, and the development of new materials with enhanced sensing functionalities.

The European Commission said these initiatives are aimed at promoting sustainable, human-centric innovation and ensuring European leadership in strategic digital technologies.

The calls are open to businesses, public administrations, academic institutions, and other entities from EU member states and partner countries.

