EU sets conditions for Chinese EV makers seeking to avoid tariffs

The European Commission has issued guidance outlining the conditions under which China-based electric vehicle manufacturers can submit minimum price offers to avoid EU tariffs introduced in October 2024.

According to the document released on Monday, any minimum price proposal must remove the injurious effects of state subsidies and deliver a result equivalent to the duties currently in place. Offers should also be workable in practice and limit “cross-compensation” — for example, through sales of other vehicle models, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Commission noted that additional factors, such as a company’s investments within the European Union, will also be taken into account during assessments.

The guidance forms part of the EU’s broader efforts to rebalance competition in the electric vehicle market, following concerns that subsidised Chinese imports could undercut European manufacturers.

