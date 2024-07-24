EU ambassadors allow allocation of €4.2 billion to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 24, EU ambassadors approved allocation of €4.2 billion in macro-financial aid to Ukraine under The Ukraine Facility.

Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the EU 2024 announced it on X.“Today, Ambassadors adopted the first instalment under the Ukraine Plan of the Ukraine Facility Regulation, paving the way for the transfer of nearly €4.2 bn to support Ukraine’s recovery, reconstruction, and modernisation,” reads the statement.The decision must be further approved by the EU Council.On 17 July, the European Commission gave the green light to this tranche.

News.Az