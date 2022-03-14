EU ambassadors approved fourth package of sanctions against Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ambassadors of the EU member-states approved the next passage of sanctions against Russia that will come into force after the publication in the EU Official Journal, French presidency in the EU tweeted on Monday, News.az reports.

"The Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU countries (Coreper) in coordination with international partners agreed the fourth package of sanctions aimed against individuals and legal entities involved in the aggression against Ukraine and against certain sectors of the Russian economy," the presidency stated.

The new package of restrictive measures will come into force after the publication of the decision in the Official Journal of the EU.

EU ambassadors also agreed upon a joint address to the World Trade Organization (WTO) against the Russian status and admission of Belarus, the French presidency noted.

"The Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU countries (Coreper) approved the address to WTO in the context of the aggression of Russia against Ukraine. It pertains to suspension of the most favored nation’s status for Russia and suspension of reviewing the application of Belarus on admission to WTO," the presidency tweeted.

News.Az