EU among Azerbaijan’s main trade partners: Ambassador

The European Union is one of the main trade partners of Azerbaijan, Ambassador Peter Michalko, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a meeting dedicated to World Press Freedom Day, the ambassador noted that over the previous years, the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU in the field of investment, energy and economy has increased.

In particular, Ambassador Michalko said there's rapid trade growth.

"In 2022, the EU became the main exporter to Azerbaijan. The trade turnover between the EU and Azerbaijan doubled last year compared to 2021. The EU’s share in the overall structure of Azerbaijan's trade turnover is 53 percent," he added.

News.Az