EU and Armenia agree on new strategic partnership agenda

The European Union and Armenia have agreed on a new Strategic Agenda for their partnership, signaling a significant step forward in enhancing political, economic, and sectoral cooperation, as stated on the EU delegation's website in Armenia.

According to the statement, the document was endorsed by the EU-Armenia Partnership Council and replaces the 2017 Partnership Priorities, setting out a more ambitious and comprehensive framework for joint action, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

It is noted that building on the foundations of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the Strategic Agenda charts a shared vision for the coming years and responds to Armenia’s expressed ambition to strengthen ties with the EU. It reflects the enhanced momentum in bilateral relations and covers a wide range of areas, including democracy and rule of law, justice reform, human rights, socio-economic development, connectivity, energy security, digital transformation, trade diversification, and new cooperation on security and defence.

"The Agenda introduces short-term (3-4 years) and medium-term (7 years) priorities, designed to deliver tangible benefits for citizens and support Armenia’s resilience in the face of a challenging regional environment. It reaffirms the EU’s strong commitment to supporting Armenia’s reform agenda, including through technical and financial assistance under the Resilience and Growth Plan," the statement read.

