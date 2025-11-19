Armenia, EU officials meet to discuss partnership and regional peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met on Tuesday with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Magdalena Grono to discuss the Armenia–EU partnership agenda and ongoing efforts to advance regional peace, according to the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

The two sides emphasized that the significant achievements reached to date across various areas reflect the dynamism, depth, and substantive progress of the partnership. They also reviewed upcoming programs and ongoing work to expand the agenda with new initiatives, including efforts to further strengthen Armenia’s resilience, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

Mirzoyan and Grono exchanged views on regional developments. In the context of expanding transport and economic networks, they highlighted the compatibility of the EU’s Global Gateway initiative and Armenia’s Crossroads of Peace project, and discussed steps being taken toward their implementation.

The meeting also underscored the need to fully leverage the opportunities created by the August 8 peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, along with broader efforts to further strengthen peace in the region.

