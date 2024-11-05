EU and South Korea condemn North Korea's military aid to Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU and South Korea strongly condemned North Korea's ongoing illegal arms transfers to Russia and the deployment of North Korean special forces to support Russia's war against Ukraine, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

This joint statement was made by the EU High Representative Josep Borrell and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea Cho Tae-yul during Borrell’s visit to Seoul.“This constitutes a serious breach of international law, including the most fundamental principles of the UN Charter,” says the statement. “Such cooperation between the DPRK and Russia is not only in flagrant violation of multiple UNSC resolutions, but it also prolongs the suffering of the Ukrainian people and threatens the security of the world, including that of the Republic of Korea and Europe.”The statement also says both sides are closely monitoring what Russia provides to the DPRK in return for its provision of arms and military personnel. This also concerns Russia’s possible provision of materials and technology to the DPRK in support of Pyongyang’s military objectives, including nuclear or ballistic missile-related technology.Brussels and Seoul strongly called on the DPRK and Russia immediately to cease unlawful military cooperation and withdraw DPRK troops from Russia, and reiterated their call for the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula. They also committed themselves to closely monitor the situation and actively pursue necessary measures together with the international community.In his post on X after the meeting, Borrell said: “We are united in our support to Ukraine. I encouraged them [South Korea] to step it up.”

News.Az