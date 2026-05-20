Israel's parliament votes unanimously to dissolve Knesset

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In a stunning and rare show of political consensus, Israel’s parliament took a massive step toward its own dissolution on Wednesday, potentially setting the stage for early national elections.

The Knesset approved the preliminary reading of a dissolution bill with overwhelming, wall-to-wall support from both the governing coalition and opposition lawmakers. Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana confirmed that 110 members voted in favor of the proposal, with absolutely zero lawmakers voting against it, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The unanimous vote marks the critical first phase of a multi-step legislative process required to officially dissolve the parliament and trigger a fresh race for leadership.

Noticeably absent from the historic vote was Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, the Prime Minister missed the Knesset plenum session because he was locked in an urgent, ongoing security meeting.

While the unanimous preliminary vote signals deep political shifts within the country, the bill is not yet law. To officially dismantle the current parliament, the dissolution bill must pass through additional committee reviews and consecutive successful readings in the Knesset.

Nevertheless, the 110-0 landslide sends an undeniable message about the current climate in Israeli politics, setting off a countdown that political analysts expect will reshape the nation's leadership landscape in the coming weeks.

News.Az