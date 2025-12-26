EU-Azerbaijan Brain Centers Forum planned for 2026
The Center for Analysis of International Relations (CAIR) plans to organize the EU-Azerbaijan Brain Centers Forum next year.
Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of CAIR’s Board, told that the forum is planned as part of the center’s year-end report and will serve as an important platform for international collaboration, News.Az reports, citing Report.