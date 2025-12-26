Yandex metrika counter

EU-Azerbaijan Brain Centers Forum planned for 2026

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
EU-Azerbaijan Brain Centers Forum planned for 2026
Photo: Report

The Center for Analysis of International Relations (CAIR) plans to organize the EU-Azerbaijan Brain Centers Forum next year.

Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of CAIR’s Board, told that the forum is planned as part of the center’s year-end report and will serve as an important platform for international collaboration, News.Az reports, citing Report.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      