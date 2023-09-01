News.az
Farid Shafiyev
Farid Shafiyev
EU-Azerbaijan Brain Centers Forum planned for 2026
26 Dec 2025-11:15
Azerbaijan, Italy enjoy solid political interaction, strong energy co-op: AIR Center head
29 May 2024-17:39
AIR Center head stresses importance of Azerbaijan’s political and economic dialogue with China
22 Apr 2024-07:04
French diplomats and politicians either have memory loss or are just hypocrites: AIR Center head
03 Apr 2024-10:17
Political and international steps needed to eliminate Islamophobia: AIR Center head
08 Mar 2024-08:26
Weapons that India sells to Armenia are French technologies - AIR Center Chairman
06 Mar 2024-13:38
Western propaganda machine incites Armenia: AIR Center chairman
16 Feb 2024-12:19
Saudi Arabia was one of countries to stand by Azerbaijan during Second Karabakh War: AIR Center chairman
17 Jan 2024-13:15
AIR Center chairman comments on ICJ's Ocampo biased “expert opinion” on Karabakh
28 Dec 2023-11:40
Certain French officials oppose France’s current policy - AIR Center chairman
28 Dec 2023-09:29
