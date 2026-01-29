EU, Azerbaijan to assess Nakhchivan rail project

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union and Azerbaijan, together with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, will carry out a feasibility study for the Nakhchivan railway development project.

Officials said the agreement marks a key step toward improving mobility and economic flows within Azerbaijan and across the wider region. The railway is planned as part of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, a strategic route designed to link Europe and Central Asia with a target transit time of 15 days, News.Az reports, citing Report.

The EU statement noted that developing diversified and resilient transport routes between Europe and Asia is a shared strategic priority. The project is expected to strengthen economic ties, support Azerbaijan’s efforts to diversify its economy, enhance regional connectivity, and create new skills and job opportunities, particularly in rural areas.

Further details on the study timeline and funding mechanisms are expected to be announced as the partnership moves forward.

News.Az