Azerbaijan showcases gastrotourism at Madrid Fusion

The national stand featured Azerbaijani cuisine highlights, including traditional sweets, dried fruits, and biodiversity products recognized by the Slow Food Ark of Taste. Visitors were offered tastings, while promotional videos introduced Azerbaijan’s food tourism appeal, News.Az reports, citing State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

Two live master classes demonstrated Azerbaijani cooking techniques and signature dishes, drawing strong interest from culinary professionals and event attendees.

The stand was visited by Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Spain Ramiz Hasanov, who reviewed the showcased products. Renowned chef Ferran Adria also toured the stand, adding prestige to Azerbaijan’s presence at the congress.

On the sidelines of the event, Deputy Chair of the State Tourism Agency Azada Huseynova met with La Liste International Director Stephanie Kim to discuss cooperation and pathways for global recognition of Azerbaijani gastronomy.

Additional meetings were held with Madrid Fusion founder Jose Carlos Capel and representatives of Spanish chef and hospitality associations to explore future collaboration, promotion of Azerbaijani culinary heritage, and initiatives such as saffron harvesting tourism in the Absheron region.

Madrid Fusion annually gathers top chefs, tourism leaders, food brands, and media from around the world, providing Azerbaijan with a high-profile platform to expand its international gastrotourism footprint.