EU Commission president says Europe's security is at a critical juncture

On Monday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that Europe’s security is at a critical turning point, stressing the urgent need to ramp up defense efforts, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"Just arrived in Paris for crucial talks. Europe’s security is at a turning point," von der Leyen wrote on X.

"Yes, it is about Ukraine—but it is also about us," she added.

Calling for immediate action, she stressed the necessity of adopting an "urgency mindset" and accelerating defense measures.

European leaders will meet in Paris on Monday afternoon to discuss regional security amid concerns over shifting US priorities and the war in Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron will host leaders from the UK, Germany, Poland, Italy, and Denmark, as well as NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to media reports.

The talks come after reports that US President Donald Trump discussed the Ukraine war with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, catching Kyiv and allies off guard.

Washington has also warned NATO that Europe will no longer be its top security priority as it focuses on China.

