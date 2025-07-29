Yandex metrika counter

EU considering imposing sanctions against Israel - French MFA

  • World
  • Share
EU considering imposing sanctions against Israel - French MFA
Source: Xinhua

The European Union is considering imposing sanctions on Israel over its actions in the Gaza Strip and its failure to ensure the delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to the region, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told Saudi Arabia's Al Arabiya TV channel, News.Az reports.

"What has happened in Gaza in recent months deeply shocks us. What is happening there is shameful and disgraceful and must end immediately," Barrot stressed.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      