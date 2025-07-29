EU considering imposing sanctions against Israel - French MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union is considering imposing sanctions on Israel over its actions in the Gaza Strip and its failure to ensure the delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to the region, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told Saudi Arabia's Al Arabiya TV channel, News.Az reports.

"What has happened in Gaza in recent months deeply shocks us. What is happening there is shameful and disgraceful and must end immediately," Barrot stressed.

