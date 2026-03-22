Europe’s Middle East energy exposure more financial than physical

+ ↺ − 16 px

European energy resilience is facing a complex test as regional instability threatens to disrupt the primary transit routes for global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

According to a new report from UBS, while only about 11% of Europe’s LNG and 12% of its oil originates in the Middle East, the continent remains deeply susceptible to the financial fallout of a potential blockade, News.az reports, citing BBC.

Analysts suggest that the "destination-flexibility" inherent in global energy contracts could force European buyers into a costly margin race against Asian markets to secure alternative supplies, potentially eroding the progress made in diversifying away from Russian imports.

The financial “outbid” mechanism

Roughly 90% of LNG transiting the Strait of Hormuz is destined for Asia, but the structure of modern energy markets means Europe is not insulated from supply shocks. UBS notes that nearly half of long-term LNG contracts allow cargoes to be diverted to the highest-priced destination.

Consequently, any interruption in the flow of Qatari or Emirati gas to Asia would likely trigger a global price surge, requiring Europe to outbid Asian competitors at the margin to maintain its own storage levels.

The financial dependency effectively bridges the gap between physical delivery and price stability.

Even if Europe replaces substantially less energy than it did following the 2022 collapse of Russian imports, the requirement to absorb higher shipping and insurance costs remains a significant headwind for the continent’s industrial recovery and inflation targets for the remainder of 2026.

Strategic rerouting and logistic burdens

The shift in global energy flows is placing an increased adjustment burden on shipping infrastructure. As Asian markets seek to replace Middle Eastern volumes, the subsequent scramble for Atlantic-basin cargoes is expected to tighten the global tanker and LNG carrier market.

Analysts point out that oil contracts, typically committed only weeks ahead of delivery, are particularly vulnerable to the rapid shifts in maritime logistics.

The narrative is supported by the relative agility of European storage compared to the immediate sourcing needs of major Asian economies. However, the ability of European utilities to manage the price spikes without pass-through effects to consumers will dictate the broader macroeconomic stability of the Eurozone.

As the "functional interplay" between regional supply chains and global pricing power intensifies, the true measure of European energy security will be its financial capacity rather than its physical proximity to the source.

News.Az