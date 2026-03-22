Malaysia issues alert over persistent high temperatures

+ ↺ − 16 px

Persistent high temperatures over the past few days have prompted the Malaysian Meteorological Department to issue warnings on Sunday covering 12 areas in Peninsular Malaysia, particularly in the country's northern states.

The department issued a Level 1 alert warning, particularly for affected areas in the northern states, while a Level 2 heatwave warning was issued for the Padang Terap district in Kedah state, where temperatures of between 37 and 40 degrees Celsius have been recorded for three consecutive days, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

A Level 1 alert is issued when daily maximum temperatures range between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days.

The public is also advised to stay up to date on the weather forecasts.

News.Az