Musk announces "Terafab" to internalize Tesla and SpaceX chip production

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Elon Musk has announced the launch of a massive semiconductor project in Austin, Texas, dubbed "Terafab," aimed at internalizing chip production for his expanding ecosystem of AI, robotics, and aerospace ventures.

The facility, which will be jointly operated by (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX, is designed to bypass what Musk characterized as a sluggish global semiconductor industry unable to meet his aggressive scaling requirements, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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The project targets the eventual support of a terawatt of computing power annually, facilitating the transition toward autonomous driving, humanoid robotics, and space-based data centers.

Vertical integration and industrial scaling

The Terafab initiative marks a significant move toward total vertical integration, as Musk seeks to insulate his companies from the supply volatility of the broader chip market.

Tesla Inc currently maintains supplier relationships with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) and Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU), and the new Austin "advanced technology fab" is intended to produce high-specification 2-nanometer chips.

The strategy focuses on two distinct hardware paths: an edge-inference chip optimized for the Optimus robot and robotaxi fleets, and a high-power variant designed for SpaceX and its subsidiary, xAI.

The announcement aligns with a broader consolidation of Musk’s technical assets, following the February acquisition of xAI by SpaceX.

By developing proprietary silicon, the group aims to lower the breakeven point for large-scale AI deployment while ensuring that the specialized needs of orbital data centers, which require radiation-hardened, high-power performance, are met without reliance on external roadmaps.

Space-based infrastructure and capital requirements

The project serves as a foundational component of a more ambitious plan to move complex computing into orbit.

SpaceX has already petitioned the Federal Communications Commission for licenses to launch a massive network of data center satellites, with the capital for these ventures expected to be secured through a record-setting $50 billion IPO later this year.

The facility’s output will be essential for these "mini" AI satellites, which are projected to scale from 100 kilowatts to the megawatt range as the orbital network matures.

The ambitious timeline for Terafab comes at a time when Tesla Inc is deepening its technical ties with xAI, including a $2 billion investment and the integration of the Grok chatbot into its vehicle lineup.

As the group moves toward an era of exponential growth, the success of this capital-intensive pivot will depend on whether Musk can overcome the significant engineering and financial hurdles inherent in high-end semiconductor manufacturing.

News.Az