US and China race for AI dominance fuels global economic growth

US and China race for AI dominance fuels global economic growth

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Investment in artificial intelligence is set to remain a key driver of global economic growth over the next two years, according to a new analysis by BofA Global Research.

The report estimates that AI-related spending will add around 0.4 percentage points to US GDP growth in 2026, highlighting the growing importance of the technology in shaping economic trends, News.az reports, citing BBC.

However, analysts say the impact may begin to ease by 2027 as current spending plans by major technology firms stabilise.

Global competition intensifies

The study points to an intensifying rivalry between the United States and China in the race for AI dominance.

While the US continues to lead in advanced model development and innovation, China is strengthening its position through large-scale manufacturing and state-backed investment.

The report notes that China’s access to critical minerals and lower energy costs gives it a structural advantage in hardware production, while the US benefits from a strong private sector and research ecosystem.

Supply chain gains spread worldwide

The surge in AI investment is also boosting economies beyond the two superpowers, with countries such as Taiwan, Mexico and South Korea emerging as key beneficiaries.

Analysts forecast that Taiwan could see GDP growth reach around 8% in 2026, driven largely by demand for advanced semiconductors linked to AI infrastructure.

Mexico and South Korea are also expected to gain as they deepen their roles in the global supply chain for AI hardware.

Despite geopolitical tensions, demand for high-performance chips and related technologies remains strong.

Productivity and workforce challenges ahead

Beyond immediate investment, attention is turning to the longer-term impact of AI on productivity and employment.

Economists say the next phase of growth will depend on how effectively countries integrate AI into their workforces and industries.

While some jobs may be displaced, the report highlights a growing “skills challenge” that could determine competitiveness in the coming years.

Analysts suggest the current wave of investment has not yet peaked, with continued spending on data centres and specialised chips expected to shape global growth in the near term.

Investors are increasingly focused on economies that can position themselves as essential players in the evolving AI ecosystem.

News.Az