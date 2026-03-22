Iran vows ‘irreversible’ damage on regional energy infrastructure if Iranian power plants attacked

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has warned that attacks on the country’s power plants would “immediately” be met with retaliatory strikes on energy and oil infrastructure across the region.

“Critical infrastructure and energy and oil infrastructure throughout the region will be considered legitimate targets and irreversibly destroyed, and oil prices will rise for a long time,” Ghalibaf said on X, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

His comments come after US President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to attack Iran’s power plants if freedom of navigation is not fully restored at the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

News.Az