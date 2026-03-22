Three Turkish personnel martyred in helicopter crash in Qatar, ministry says

Three Turkish personnel martyred in helicopter crash in Qatar, ministry says

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Three Turkish personnel have been martyred in a helicopter crash in Qatar, Türkiye’s Ministry of National Defence has said.

In a statement, the ministry said one member of the Turkish Armed Forces and two technical staff from ASELSAN were among those who lost their lives.

“Our one Turkish Armed Forces personnel and two ASELSAN technical staff on board the military helicopter that crashed in Qatar have been martyred,” the statement said.

News.Az