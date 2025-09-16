EU considers full ban on Russian tourists in new sanctions package

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Commission is weighing a complete ban on Russian tourists entering EU territory as part of its 19th sanctions package against Moscow. This move comes as the bloc intensifies pressure on the Kremlin over its ongoing war in Ukraine.

The move, which would require unanimous approval from the EU’s 27 member states, would take Europe’s travel restrictions on Russia to an unprecedented level if approved, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Brussels-based outlet Euractiv reported earlier that the proposal was initiated by Poland, Finland and the Baltic states, all countries on the EU and NATO’s eastern flank which have long pressed for tougher limits on Russian travelers.

However, countries that bank on Russian tourist income, such as Italy, Spain, Greece and France, have been relatively liberal in granting visas, as well as the likes of Moscow-friendly Hungary.

A EU source told TVP World that the commission is exploring two parallel measures. One would see the commission issue non-binding guidance encouraging member states to restrict tourist visas after the summer surge of Russian visitors.

The other—and far more consequential—would embed a full tourist ban in the EU’s 19th sanctions package, which would be binding but require unanimous approval from all member states. This would likely face significant resistance from Hungary and Slovakia, both of which have previously opposed sanctions on Russia.

