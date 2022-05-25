EU Council President warned the Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Stop your disinformation Kremlin," said Charles Michel, EU Council President on Twitter, News.az reports.

"Stop your disinformation Kremlin. Not sanctions but your war in Ukraine is preventing shipping and endangering food security. More than 20 million tonnes of grain blocked by your mines and your war. We need to stop the war and restore global food supply chains, " Charles Michel said.

News.Az