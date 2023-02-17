EU Council to discuss 10th package of anti-Russian sanctions on February 20

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU Foreign Ministers are going to discuss the 10th package of sanctions against Russia at a meeting in Brussels on February 20, a source in the EU foreign policy service told reporters on Friday, News.az reports citing TASS.

According to the source, the intention is to introduce this package before February 24.

"The ministers will discuss the 10th package of sanctions with an eye to adopting it by February 24," the source said.

