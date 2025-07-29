EU delays decision on Universal’s Downtown Music deal to December 10

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Commission has extended its deadline to rule on Universal Music Group’s proposed $775 million acquisition of Downtown Music to December 10, following a request from Universal for more time to respond to regulatory concerns.

The deal, which involves Universal's Virgin Music Group unit acquiring Downtown Music UK Limited, was first announced in December 2024. The original decision deadline was set for November 26, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“The deadline for the Commission to take a decision in this case has been extended by 10 working days following a request from the notifying party,” a Commission spokesperson confirmed via email.

The EU’s antitrust watchdog launched an in-depth investigation into the transaction last week, raising concerns that the deal could harm competition in the music distribution sector by eliminating a key independent player.

Such investigations typically signal that regulators see potential for market distortion unless significant concessions are made. Universal may now be required to propose remedies or divestitures to win approval.

Universal Music Group NV (UMG.AS) is the world’s largest music company.

Downtown Music has been a major player in independent music publishing and distribution.

The deal would further expand Virgin Music’s footprint in artist and label services.

With the extended timeline, all eyes are now on how Universal will respond to regulators’ demands — and whether it will revise the terms of the deal to address antitrust risks.

