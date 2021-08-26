EU Delegation to Azerbaijan presents “European Fairy Tales” project

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan has presented the “European Fairy Tales” project. Within this social project, the Delegation translated into the Azerbaijani language fairy-tales and legends from 27 European Union Member States. The collection of fairy tales printed as a colourful book will be distributed among children in various orphanages, shelters as well as children libraries across the country.

This book will help children in Azerbaijan to learn about different nations of Europe, discover their roots and traditions as well as European values. Blighted by countless wars, the Europe of today strives for peace. That peace starts from understanding each other, respecting any differences, finding similarities, and advancing cooperation. May this book help on a noble path towards a bright and peaceful future.

To introduce a wider public to the magic world of European fairy-tales, along with the print version, the EU Delegation jointly with Embassies of EU Member States also prepared video versions of the fairy-tales narrated by Ambassadors and other representatives of the Embassies and dubbed in the Azerbaijani language by professional actors. The video tales will be released daily on the Delegation’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/EUDelegationtoAzerbaijan/ starting from 25 August 2021.

The e-version of the book in the Azerbaijani language is available at the EU Delegation website.

