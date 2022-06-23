EU didn't grant candidate status for Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Council of the European Union has not granted Georgia the status of a candidate, EU Council President Charles Michel wrote on his Twitter account, News.az reports.

He noted that the Council decided to recognize Georgia's European perspective. The EU is ready to grant Georgia candidate status once it has fulfilled its priority issues.

"I congratulate the Georgian people. It is a historic moment in EU-Georgia relations. "Georgia's future is with the EU," the diplomat said.

News.Az