EU encouraged to address human rights concerns with India during upcoming visit

Human Rights Watch (HRW) urged the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the College of Commissioners on Wednesday to raise concerns about the Indian government's human rights violations during their upcoming meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27.

HRW joined several other rights organizations in a letter to the European Union (EU), urging it to take a stance against the Indian government’s attacks on human rights and ensure that it takes the necessary measures to protect its citizens’ rights, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

HRW criticized the EU’s silence regarding the Indian government’s crackdown on human rights activists, journalists, and minorities, stating that this silence encourages impunity and paves the way for further abuses. In their joint letter, HRW detailed the deteriorating human rights situation in India and pointed out the EU’s reluctance to publicly condemn these actions. These violations include the misuse of anti-terrorism laws, such as the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to target human rights defenders, government opponents and journalists.

Additionally, the rights groups noted that India continued to create new “discriminatory laws” targeting religious minorities, such as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) introduced in 2019. This legislation allows refugees from certain religious minorities in neighboring countries to gain Indian citizenship but excludes Muslims, which HRW described as discriminatory. The Rights organizations also highlighted that the Indian government failed to put an end to the violent clashes in Maipur and to prosecute those responsible for the committed human rights abuses.

Furthermore, the rights groups highlighted the Indian government’s use of technology to suppress freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. This included imposing Internet shutdowns and using laws such as the Personal Data Protection Act to block online content. Authorities also violated privacy rights by using spyware to monitor activists and political opponents.

In light of these issues, HRW urged the European Commission to press the Indian government to release imprisoned activists and amend abusive national legislation that facilitates human rights violations and undermines freedom of expression. The organization also called for an end to discriminatory practices against religious minorities. HRW emphasized that European intervention to encourage necessary reforms in India is part of the strategic partnership between the two entities, stating that a constructive rights-based partnership should embrace “mutual scrutiny and criticism” rather than reject it.

HRW’s statement comes just one day before the European Commission’s two-day visit to the Indian capital New Delhi. The human rights situation in India has raised concerns due to an escalating crackdown on rights activists and civil society organizations. In November 2024, human rights organizations called on the Indian government to release a Kashmiri human rights defender who has been in custody for what many consider to be politically motivated terrorism charges. India has also faced criticism for violating data privacy rights through controversial legislation, including a recent draft bill called the Draft Digital Personal Data Protection Rules.

News.Az