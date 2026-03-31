EU energy alert: Prolonged market disruptions expected

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EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen has warned European governments to prepare for “prolonged disruption” to energy markets due to the ongoing war.

The warning comes ahead of an emergency meeting later today among EU energy ministers to coordinate a response to the growing energy crisis, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Jorgensen said that while the current impact on Europe’s energy supplies is contained, governments are encouraged to make timely preparations for potentially extended disruptions.

He advised member states to consider reducing gas and oil consumption by avoiding measures that could increase fuel use, restrict the free flow of petroleum products, or discourage EU refinery output.

News.Az