EU extends sanctions on Russia

EU Council on Monday extended sanctions on Russia for a further six months, until January 31, 2026.

These economic restrictive measures, first introduced in 2014, were significantly expanded since February 2022 in response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the EU Council said in a statement, News.Az reports.

According to the statement, they currently consist of a broad spectrum of sectoral measures, including restrictions on trade, finance, energy, technology and dual-use goods, industry, transport and luxury goods.

They also cover: a ban on the import or transfer of seaborne crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia to the EU, a de-SWIFTing of several Russian banks and the suspension of the broadcasting activities and licenses in the European Union of several Kremlin-backed disinformation outlets. Additionally, specific measures enable the EU to counter sanctions circumvention.

"As long as the illegal actions by the Russian Federation continue to violate fundamental rules of international law, including, in particular, the prohibition on the use of force, it is appropriate to maintain in force all the measures imposed by the EU and to take additional measures, if necessary," it added.

