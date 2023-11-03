EU Foreign Affairs Council to discuss situation concerning Azerbaijan and Armenia

EU Foreign Affairs Council to discuss situation concerning Azerbaijan and Armenia

EU Foreign Affairs Council to discuss situation concerning Azerbaijan and Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The latest situation concerning Azerbaijan and Armenia will be discussed at the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, News.az reports.

The Foreign Affairs Council will be chaired by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

On 13 November EU Foreign Affairs Ministers will discuss the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the latest developments concerning Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The Council will then exchange views on the situation in Israel and the region, the foreign policy dimension of economic security, and will be informed about current affairs.

News.Az