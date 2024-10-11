EU foreign ministers to discuss anti-Russian sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign ministers of member-countries of the European Union will discuss new sanctions against Russia within the framework of the prohibitive measures mechanism approved on October 8 at their scheduled meeting on October 14 in Luxembourg, a high-ranking EU spokesperson told reporters in Brussels, News.Az reports citing TASS .

"There will be an exchange of opinions on sanctions. As you know, the new regime was approved on October 8. We expect member-countries will propose a list within the framework of the new regime," he said.Ministers will also discuss the issue of countering circumvention of sanctions against Russia. "The sanctions regime probably needs to be changed, to make evasion of sanctions more difficult," the diplomat added.The EU Council approved a new prohibitive mechanism aiming against alleged "destabilizing actions" of Russia abroad. The Council will decide exclusively on what to be considered as "hybrid actions" and "interference" as presented by EU members or its foreign affairs service.

