EU greenhouse gases rise 6% in 3rd quarter of 2021 to reach near pre-pandemic levels

Greenhouse gases in the EU increased 6% in the third quarter of 2021, from the same quarter of the previous year, according to the EU statistical office Eurostat on Tuesday.

The EU economy greenhouse gas emissions totaled 881 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalents, it said in a statement.

That level is close to the pre-pandemic emissions level of 891 million tons recorded in the third quarter of 2019, it noted.

"This increase is largely due to the effect of the economic rebound after the sharp decrease of activity in the same quarter of 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis," the statement said.

Economic sectors in the EU most responsible for highest emissions of greenhouse gases were manufacturing with 23%, followed by electricity supply with 21%, and households and agriculture, both with 14%, Eurostat said.

The largest increases in emissions during the third quarter of 2021 were recorded in Bulgaria with 22.7%, Latvia 16.2%, and Greece with 13.1%, it added.

News.Az