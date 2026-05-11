EU holds AI model talks with OpenAI and Anthropic

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The European Commission is holding ongoing discussions with major American artificial intelligence companies OpenAI and Anthropic as European regulators deepen engagement with developers of advanced AI systems.

Speaking at a press briefing in Brussels on Monday, European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier said the EU welcomed OpenAI’s proactive approach, including the company’s willingness to provide access to its latest AI model, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to Regnier, the Commission has also held multiple meetings with Anthropic, though discussions have not yet reached the stage of negotiating access to the company’s AI systems.

The comments suggest the European Union is intensifying direct cooperation with leading AI developers as it seeks greater oversight, transparency, and understanding of rapidly evolving generative AI technologies.

Regnier described OpenAI’s engagement as particularly constructive, noting that the company had voluntarily initiated discussions regarding access to its technology. In contrast, he said talks with Anthropic remain focused on broader exchanges rather than technical access arrangements.

The discussions come as the EU continues implementing its landmark AI regulatory framework aimed at governing powerful AI models, transparency standards, risk management, and accountability measures for advanced systems.

European regulators have increasingly prioritized dialogue with major U.S. AI firms as competition intensifies globally between governments and technology companies over the future development and governance of artificial intelligence.

OpenAI and Anthropic are among the leading companies building frontier AI models used across sectors including business, education, software development, and research. Both firms have become central players in the global race to develop increasingly advanced generative AI systems.

The latest talks highlight Europe’s effort to balance innovation with regulation while ensuring policymakers maintain direct engagement with companies shaping the next generation of AI technology.

News.Az