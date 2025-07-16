EU increases purchases of Russian pipeline gas and LNG by 15% in January-May

EU increases purchases of Russian pipeline gas and LNG by 15% in January-May

The European Union (EU) purchased 408 mln euro worth of Russian pipeline gas and 703 mln euro worth of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in May, News.az reports citing TASS.

Total EU imports of Russian gas rose by 15% in the January-May period, reaching 6.5 bln euro.

In May, EU countries paid 703 mln euro for Russian LNG – the highest monthly figure since March. The leading importers were France (245 mln euro), Spain (168 mln euro), and Belgium (147 mln euro). The Netherlands also increased its LNG purchases from Russia to 109 mln euro.

The EU imported 408 mln euro worth of Russian pipeline gas in May.

In total, the European Union purchased approximately 6.5 bln euro worth of Russian gas in the first five months of the year – a 15% increase compared with the same period in 2024.

News.Az