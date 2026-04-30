Body found in search for missing Alice Springs girl, police search for suspect - PHOTO

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NT Police say they have found a body believed to be that of a missing five-year-old Alice Springs girl.

The girl, who the family has asked be referred to as Kumanjayi Little Baby, went missing on Saturday night from a home in the Old Timers/ Ilyperenye Aboriginal town camp on the outskirts of the regional town, News.Az reports, citing https RNZ.co.nz

NT Police Commissioner Martin Dole has opened a press conference by saying he has a "tragic update" to deliver.

"Just before midday today, police members of the search party located the body of a young Aboriginal girl we believe to be [the] five-year-old," he says.

"The body was found about 5km south of the crime scene at Old Timers camp.

"This is an incredibly distressing development.

Police allege 47-year-old Jefferson Lewis has abducted Sharon Granites.

"[The] family have been formally notified and our thoughts are firmly with them at this devastating time." The police commissioner says NT Police are "not in a position today to provide answers around the cause of [the little girl's] death or how long she may have been deceased".

He says that post-mortem examination will be conducted tomorrow and that will help police to determine those details.

He says a criminal investigation is ongoing and a coronial process will also begin now.

Dole says the little girl's death is "devastating news, not only for [her] family, but also the first responders, the Alice Springs community and all of those around Australia who have been worrying for [the little girl]".

"The support shown during this time has been overwhelming and this is the worst possible outcome," he said.

"It is very important that the Alice Springs community continues to support one another, and it's equally important that police be allowed to do their job."

NT Police Assistant Commissioner for Crime and Intelligence, Peter Malley, has provided an update on the criminal investigation.

Malley says the forensic results have come back on the items found at the crime scene at Old Timers town camp.

"Of significance is the pair of child's underwear," he says

"We located two DNA profiles on the underwear. One is expected to belong to the little girl and the other belongs to Jefferson Lewis."Assistant Commissioner Malley says the police force's "focus right now is to locate Jefferson Lewis".

"It is our sole job in this investigation right now," he says.

He also had a message for Jefferson Lewis and his family.

"I say to the family of Jefferson Lewis that we believe he's murdered this child," Malley says.

"Do not assist him; get him to the police station and we'll look after him.

"And I say to Jefferson Lewis, we're coming for you."

News.Az