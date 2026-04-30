EU launches major aid program for West Bank violence victims

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The European Union has launched a new support program aimed at helping Palestinians affected by violence in the occupied West Bank, as concerns grow over escalating attacks in the region.

The initiative was announced by EU Representative to Palestine Alexandre Stutzmann during a diplomatic visit to the village of al-Mughayyir, east of Ramallah. He was joined by Christophe Bigot, the EU Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process, along with foreign ambassadors, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Stutzmann described recent attacks against Palestinians as a “wake-up call,” stressing that while past incidents could not be prevented, efforts must now focus on avoiding further escalation. He said the EU is considering stronger political measures alongside practical steps, including the rollout of a victims’ support program.

According to EU officials, the initiative will rely on volunteer-based field groups aimed at improving civilian protection, as well as the development of a broader system designed to enhance safety on the ground. Specific operational details have yet to be fully outlined.

The move comes amid increasing international pressure to take concrete action to protect Palestinian civilians and curb violence. Tensions have remained high across the West Bank, with frequent incidents reported in recent months.

Palestinian authorities say violence involving Israeli forces and settlers has intensified since late 2023, resulting in over a thousand deaths, thousands of injuries, and tens of thousands of arrests.

The EU’s latest step signals a renewed focus on humanitarian support and civilian protection as the situation on the ground continues to deteriorate.

News.Az