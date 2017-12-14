EU leaders extend economic sanctions on Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leaders of the EU member states adopted a political decision to extend the economic sanctions against Russia, which expire at the end of January 2018, Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, said Dec.14.

"The EU unanimously supports the extension of economic sanctions against Russia," Tusk posted on Twitter, Trend reports.

The EU introduced economic restrictive measures against Russia in summer 2014 against the background of the conflict in Ukraine and later expanded them.

News.Az

