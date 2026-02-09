EU may act against Meta over WhatsApp AI restrictions

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Union regulators have charged Meta with breaching antitrust rules by restricting artificial intelligence rivals from operating on WhatsApp and warned they may impose temporary measures against the company.

The European Commission said the case stems from a policy introduced on Jan. 15 that allows only Meta’s own AI assistant, Meta AI, to operate on WhatsApp, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

EU competition authorities have issued a formal statement of objections, accusing the U.S. tech giant of violating competition rules. Regulators said they are considering interim measures to prevent what they describe as potential serious and irreversible damage to market competition.

Any decision on temporary restrictions will depend on Meta’s response and its right to defend itself during the investigation process.

The dispute reflects growing regulatory pressure in Europe on major technology companies over market dominance, platform access, and competition in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence.

