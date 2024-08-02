EU may halt financial aid to Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union (EU) is seriously considering suspending financial aid to Georgia due to the “foreign agents” law, Peter Stano, Spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy of the European Union said in an interview with Europa Press.

He said that the organization he represents is seriously worried about the situation in Georgia and considers the law a step backward.P. Stano mentioned that the EU had blocked 30 million euros of funds to strengthen the defense of the mentioned country. is also suspended.It should be noted that the mentioned law entered into force on August 1.

News.Az