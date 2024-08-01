News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Financial Aid
Tag:
Financial Aid
Greece plans financial aid for border village relocation
14 Feb 2025-18:28
President Aliyev orders financial support for religious institutions
15 Jan 2025-20:43
Germany allocates €70 mln to support Ukraine's winter energy needs
26 Sep 2024-14:56
EU to send 160 million euros to Ukraine for winter humanitarian needs
19 Sep 2024-16:44
Russia allocates financial aid to Armenia for implementing UN programs
17 Sep 2024-13:48
US doubles financial aid to Armenia
11 Sep 2024-14:53
EU's total military aid to Kyiv reaches 43.5 billion euros — foreign policy chief
30 Aug 2024-19:21
EU may halt financial aid to Georgia
02 Aug 2024-10:59
US punishes Georgia
01 Aug 2024-14:53
US decides to redirect suspended financial aid to Georgian NGOs, media
01 Aug 2024-12:45
Latest News
UK allocates £200m for military deployment to Ukraine
Dozens trapped or missing after landfill collapse in Philippines
Pope Leo XIV cautions against 'zeal for war' amid global unrest
Trump to meet Colombian president for talks in early February
U.S. team arrives in Venezuela for first time since Maduro's arrest
Berlin to host conference on Sudan aid
US intercepts fifth sanctioned tanker, controls Venezuelan oil
US to exit 66 international bodies, impacting climate efforts
Secret meeting details fuel fresh controversy over AZAL crash
Why Iran’s protests keep returning despite years of repression
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31