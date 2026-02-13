EU may withhold Serbia funds over rule-of-law concerns

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union is reconsidering financial support for Serbia after new judicial laws raised concerns about the country’s commitment to rule-of-law standards.

EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos said the bloc is reviewing funding tied to the EU Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, which includes about €1.6 billion in loans and grants allocated to Serbia. She warned that recent legal amendments were “eroding trust” among EU officials, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The reforms, which centralise parts of the judiciary, have drawn criticism from judges and prosecutors who argue they could strengthen presidential control over the legal system, weaken anti-corruption efforts and slow Serbia’s EU membership progress.

Serbian authorities have defended the changes, saying the new laws are intended to improve judicial efficiency by streamlining decision-making processes.

Serbia, which began EU accession talks in 2014, has faced ongoing criticism over corruption and institutional independence. Following criticism of the reforms, Serbia has asked the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe to review the legislation.

EU officials said financial support under the growth plan is tied to rule-of-law conditions, meaning funding decisions could depend on future legal revisions.

