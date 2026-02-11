Azerbaijan, Serbia sign 2026 military cooperation plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Serbia have signed a bilateral military cooperation plan for 2026, further strengthening defense ties between the two countries.

The agreement was signed between the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Serbia during bilateral military cooperation talks attended by representatives of relevant institutions from both sides, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The meeting, held at the International Military Cooperation Department, focused on assessing the current state of military relations and discussing prospects for future development. The sides also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest related to defense and security cooperation.

Officials expressed satisfaction with the implementation of activities outlined in the 2025 military cooperation plan, noting progress in joint initiatives and coordination.

News.Az