The discussion is part of a European effort to prepare for a potential attack from Russia as EU governments realise they can no longer fully rely on the United States for their security.
EU ministers positive on defence fund to ease debt concerns
Source: Re
European Union finance ministers expressed interest on Saturday in the idea of a joint defence fund that would buy and own defence equipment, but some also said the EU should first look at existing financing options before creating new ones, News.az reports citing Reuters.